Yankees down Astros 13-4, Aoki pitches

HOUSTON (AP) — The New York Yankees rebounded from a tough Thursday night with a huge game at the plate to down the best team in baseball on Friday night.

Brett Gardner tied a career-high with six RBIs and his seventh-inning grand slam helped the New York Yankees cruise to a 13-4 victory over the first-place Houston Astros.

On a night when Houston's veteran Japanese outfielder Nori Aoki made his pitching debut in the ninth inning, the Yankees started off slow, and trailed by two entering the sixth inning, after arriving at their hotel in Houston about 6 a.m.

That had followed an almost three-hour rain delay before the start of their game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. That was an emotional game after rookie Dustin Fowler suffered a knee injury which required surgery in the first inning of his major league debut.

The Yankees finally broke through in the sixth inning on Friday, collecting five hits — all singles — and sending 10 batters to the plate to take a 6-3 lead.

"We were under tough circumstances with everything last night and getting in early this morning, so it was a big win for us," Gardner said.

Gardner, who finished a triple shy of the cycle, drove in the go-ahead run in that inning before connecting off James Hoyt an inning later on his two-out, two-strike shot to right field to make it 10-3.

Yankees starter Michael Pineda (8-4) got his first win since June 8. Bryan Mitchell earned the save.

Houston starter Lance McCullers allowed six hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings in his second start since coming off the disabled list. Michael Feliz (4-2) allowed four hits and three runs in 1/3 inning for the loss.

Aoki made his first career pitching appearance in the ninth. The 35-year-old allowed one hit with two walks and three runs while throwing mostly in the high 70s.

Hinch didn't love sending Aoki out there, but needed to save his bullpen.

"I'm probably the one guy in the building that didn't get entertainment out of it," he said. "As a manager you hate putting a guy in those positions."

Aoki, who said he pitched regularly in high school, wasn't bothered by it and said it was a "lifelong dream" to pitch in the majors.

He retired the 6-foot-7 Judge on a pop out to end the inning and was shocked by his size at the plate.

"I knew he was big, but he looked even bigger when I was on the mound," he said through an interpreter in Japanese. "I felt like he was 9-feet, 10-feet tall."

There was a runner on first with one out in the sixth when Austin Romine drew a walk to chase McCullers. He was replaced by Feliz, who was greeted by an RBI single from Ronald Torreyes, which cut the lead to one. Chris Carter, who was in his first game back since rejoining the team after being designated for assignment a week ago, hit an RBI single with two outs to tie it.

Another single, this one from Gardner, scored Torreyes to put the Yankees on top. Jacoby Ellsbury followed with yet another single to send another run home and push the lead to 5-3. Ellsbury took second and Gardner went to third on the play thanks to an error by outfielder George Springer.

Feliz walked Aaron Judge on a wild pitch which allowed another run to score and leave the Yankees up 6-3.

Fowler was expected to leave hospital on Friday, a day after undergoing surgery for a serious knee injury he suffered crashing into a low wall trying to catch a foul ball on Thursday night, rupturing the patellar tendon in his right knee.

___

