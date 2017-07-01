  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/07/01 12:24
BC-BKL--WNBA Standings,0099 WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 5 .667
New York 7 6 .538 2
Connecticut 7 7 .500
Indiana 7 7 .500
Atlanta 5 7 .417
Chicago 3 12 .200 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 12 1 .923
Los Angeles 11 3 .786
Phoenix 7 6 .538 5
Dallas 8 8 .500
Seattle 6 8 .429
San Antonio 1 14 .067 12

___

Friday's Games

Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 76

San Antonio 89, Chicago 82

Minnesota 91, Phoenix 83

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana

Seattle at Dallas