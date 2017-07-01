BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Connecticut
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Indiana
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Atlanta
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Chicago
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|12
|1
|.923
|—
|Los Angeles
|11
|3
|.786
|1½
|Phoenix
|7
|6
|.538
|5
|Dallas
|8
|8
|.500
|5½
|Seattle
|6
|8
|.429
|6½
|San Antonio
|1
|14
|.067
|12
___
|Friday's Games
Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 76
San Antonio 89, Chicago 82
Minnesota 91, Phoenix 83
|Saturday's Games
Connecticut at Indiana
Seattle at Dallas