BC-SOC--MLS Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|10
|2
|5
|35
|30
|15
|Chicago
|10
|3
|4
|34
|31
|17
|New York City FC
|10
|5
|3
|33
|34
|21
|Orlando City
|8
|6
|5
|29
|21
|26
|Columbus
|8
|9
|1
|25
|29
|30
|Atlanta United FC
|7
|7
|3
|24
|33
|25
|New York
|7
|8
|2
|23
|17
|23
|New England
|5
|7
|5
|20
|27
|25
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|4
|19
|21
|20
|Montreal
|4
|5
|6
|18
|24
|26
|D.C. United
|5
|9
|3
|18
|12
|25
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|8
|4
|6
|30
|22
|12
|FC Dallas
|6
|3
|7
|25
|23
|15
|Houston
|7
|6
|4
|25
|30
|25
|Portland
|7
|7
|4
|25
|31
|28
|San Jose
|6
|6
|5
|23
|18
|21
|Los Angeles
|6
|6
|4
|22
|25
|24
|Vancouver
|6
|6
|3
|21
|21
|21
|Seattle
|5
|7
|6
|21
|22
|27
|Minnesota United
|5
|10
|3
|18
|25
|41
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|12
|2
|17
|17
|38
|Colorado
|5
|10
|1
|16
|15
|23
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
|Friday, June 30
Orlando City 1, Real Salt Lake 0
|Saturday, July 1
D.C. United at Montreal
Portland at Sporting Kansas City
Toronto FC at FC Dallas
Vancouver at Chicago
Atlanta United FC at Columbus
Houston at Colorado
Los Angeles at San Jose