BC-SOC--MLS Standings

Major League Soccer

EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 10 2 5 35 30 15 Chicago 10 3 4 34 31 17 New York City FC 10 5 3 33 34 21 Orlando City 8 6 5 29 21 26 Columbus 8 9 1 25 29 30 Atlanta United FC 7 7 3 24 33 25 New York 7 8 2 23 17 23 New England 5 7 5 20 27 25 Philadelphia 5 7 4 19 21 20 Montreal 4 5 6 18 24 26 D.C. United 5 9 3 18 12 25 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 8 4 6 30 22 12 FC Dallas 6 3 7 25 23 15 Houston 7 6 4 25 30 25 Portland 7 7 4 25 31 28 San Jose 6 6 5 23 18 21 Los Angeles 6 6 4 22 25 24 Vancouver 6 6 3 21 21 21 Seattle 5 7 6 21 22 27 Minnesota United 5 10 3 18 25 41 Real Salt Lake 5 12 2 17 17 38 Colorado 5 10 1 16 15 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, June 30

Orlando City 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, July 1

D.C. United at Montreal

Portland at Sporting Kansas City

Toronto FC at FC Dallas

Vancouver at Chicago

Atlanta United FC at Columbus

Houston at Colorado

Los Angeles at San Jose