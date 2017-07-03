TAIFEX to donate 'Rehabuses' to four Taiwan cities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) held the "Rehabus" donation ceremony and contributed four of the buses to four cities on June 29 in Banqiao District, New Taipei.

The Rehabus is a paratransit service which provides public transit services to people with disabilities who cannot ride regular public transportation. Representatives from four counties and cities including Kimen, Taichung, Chiayi, Kaohsiung attended the ceremony to accept the gifts.

According to Cheng Cheng-mount (鄭貞茂), the vice chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission, there are approximately 1,170,000 people who are physically and mentally challenged in Taiwan, but only about 1,800 Rehabuses in the country. The supply and demand have remained unbalanced for decades. Therefore, the donation from TAIFEX is a significant charitable act for Taiwan's paratransit service.

Liu Len-yu (劉連煜), the chairman of TAIFEX said the organization allocates 3-5% of its net profit for charitable donations, and has given away 12 Rehabuses to 12 cities in Taiwan during the past three years.

The bus donation plan is expected to accomplish next year, as six more new Rehabuses will be provided next year to achieve the buses donation plan covering all cities and counties in Taiwan.