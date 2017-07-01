Taiwan Headline News

  1. Home
Top headlines across Taiwan on July 1, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/07/01 09:50

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI —  The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Trump makes three moves before second meeting withXi
@China Times: Tsai says she will shoulder all burden of pensionreform bill
@Liberty Times: China expert: Washington-Beijing honeymoon ends
@Apple Daily: U.S. announces arms sales worth NT$43.3 billion to Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks bullish on foreign institutional buying
@Commercial Times: 13 stocks attract investors
