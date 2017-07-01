BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/07/01 09:03
Super Rugby
Australia Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
x-ACT 13 6 0 7 290 235 33
New South Wales 13 4 0 9 358 442 19
Western Force 13 4 0 9 242 371 17
Queensland 13 3 0 10 288 424 17
Melbourne 13 1 1 11 185 506 8
New Zealand Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
x-Crusaders 14 14 0 0 522 272 63
y-Hurricanes 14 11 0 3 565 250 54
y-Chiefs 14 11 1 2 405 282 53
y-Highlanders 14 10 0 4 448 291 46
Blues 14 7 1 6 404 343 37
South Africa 1 Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
x-Stormers 12 7 0 5 357 354 30
Bulls 13 4 0 9 276 387 19
Cheetahs 13 3 0 10 340 491 16
Sunwolves (Japan) 12 1 0 11 245 504 7
South Africa 2 Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
x-Lions 13 12 0 1 469 251 56
Sharks 14 9 1 4 382 296 42
Jaguares (Argentina) 13 5 0 8 332 330 25
Southern Kings 13 5 0 8 340 419 23

x-clinched first place and playoff spot

y-clinched playoff spot (among teams 5th to 8th)

___

Round 16
All Times GMT
Friday, June 30
Durban, South Africa

Bulls 30, Sharks 17

Buenos Aires

Southern Kings 31, Jaguares 30

Saturday, July 1
Johannesburg

Lions vs. Sunwolves, 1515

Bloemfontein, South Africa

Cheetahs vs. Stormers, 1730

___

Friday, July 7
Brisbane, Australia

Queensland vs. ACT, 0945

Perth, Australia

Western Force vs. Melbourne, 1155

Saturday, July 8
Sydney

New South Wales vs. Jaguares, 0945

Pretoria, South Africa

Bulls vs. Southern Kings, 1515

Cape Town, South Africa

Stormers vs. Sunwolves, 1730

___

Round 17
Friday, July 14
Dunedin, New Zealand

Highlanders vs. Queensland, 0735

Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne vs.Jaguares, 0945

Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Southern Kings vs. Cheetahs, 1700

Saturday, July 15
Tokyo

Sunwolves vs. Blues, 0305

Hamilton, New Zealand

Chiefs vs. ACT, 0515

Wellington, New Zealand

Hurricanes vs. Crusaders, 0735

Perth, Australia

Western Force vs. New South Wales, 1155

Durban, South Africa

Sharks vs. Lions, 1515

Pretoria, South Africa

Bulls vs. Stormers, 1730

___

PLAYOFFS
Teams, venues, times to be confirmed
Week 1
Friday, July 21 or Saturday, July 22
Quarterfinals

Four conference winners and teams 5th to 8th

__

Friday, July 21 or Saturday, July 29
Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners

__

Saturday, Aug 5
Final

Semifinal winners, venue TBD