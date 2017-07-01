BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,0410

Super Rugby Glance

Super Rugby Australia Conference P W D L PF PA Pts x-ACT 13 6 0 7 290 235 33 New South Wales 13 4 0 9 358 442 19 Western Force 13 4 0 9 242 371 17 Queensland 13 3 0 10 288 424 17 Melbourne 13 1 1 11 185 506 8 New Zealand Conference P W D L PF PA Pts x-Crusaders 14 14 0 0 522 272 63 y-Hurricanes 14 11 0 3 565 250 54 y-Chiefs 14 11 1 2 405 282 53 y-Highlanders 14 10 0 4 448 291 46 Blues 14 7 1 6 404 343 37 South Africa 1 Conference P W D L PF PA Pts x-Stormers 12 7 0 5 357 354 30 Bulls 13 4 0 9 276 387 19 Cheetahs 13 3 0 10 340 491 16 Sunwolves (Japan) 12 1 0 11 245 504 7 South Africa 2 Conference P W D L PF PA Pts x-Lions 13 12 0 1 469 251 56 Sharks 14 9 1 4 382 296 42 Jaguares (Argentina) 13 5 0 8 332 330 25 Southern Kings 13 5 0 8 340 419 23

x-clinched first place and playoff spot

y-clinched playoff spot (among teams 5th to 8th)

Round 16 All Times GMT Friday, June 30 Durban, South Africa

Bulls 30, Sharks 17

Buenos Aires

Southern Kings 31, Jaguares 30

Saturday, July 1 Johannesburg

Lions vs. Sunwolves, 1515

Bloemfontein, South Africa

Cheetahs vs. Stormers, 1730

Friday, July 7 Brisbane, Australia

Queensland vs. ACT, 0945

Perth, Australia

Western Force vs. Melbourne, 1155

Saturday, July 8

Sydney

New South Wales vs. Jaguares, 0945

Pretoria, South Africa

Bulls vs. Southern Kings, 1515

Cape Town, South Africa

Stormers vs. Sunwolves, 1730

Round 17 Friday, July 14 Dunedin, New Zealand

Highlanders vs. Queensland, 0735

Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne vs.Jaguares, 0945

Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Southern Kings vs. Cheetahs, 1700

Saturday, July 15 Tokyo

Sunwolves vs. Blues, 0305

Hamilton, New Zealand

Chiefs vs. ACT, 0515

Wellington, New Zealand

Hurricanes vs. Crusaders, 0735

Perth, Australia

Western Force vs. New South Wales, 1155

Durban, South Africa

Sharks vs. Lions, 1515

Pretoria, South Africa

Bulls vs. Stormers, 1730

PLAYOFFS Teams, venues, times to be confirmed Week 1 Friday, July 21 or Saturday, July 22 Quarterfinals

Four conference winners and teams 5th to 8th

Friday, July 21 or Saturday, July 29 Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners

Saturday, Aug 5 Final

Semifinal winners, venue TBD