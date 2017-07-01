Trump shifts from provoking to engaging to pressuring China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is suddenly engaged in a multipronged pressure campaign against Beijing, born of frustration with the limited results of China's much-touted cooperation on ending North Korea's nuclear threat.

On Thursday, the Trump administration approved a $1.4 billion arms sale to Taiwan and blacklisted a small Chinese bank over its business ties with North Korea. The State Department also gave Beijing a dismal grade in a new human trafficking report that was endorsed by Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and senior adviser.

The actions capped days of increased irritation among the president and his top aides over China's reluctance to tighten the economic screws on Pyongyang. Until recently, American officials had been hailing the improved coordination with China as a centerpiece of their North Korea strategy.