Mars' lawsuit against Wisconsin chocolatier dismissed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from candy maker Mars Inc. against a Wisconsin woman the company claims violated one of its trademarks with the brand of chocolates she makes.

The judge in Virginia granted Syovata Edari's (see-oh-VAH'-tuh ah-DAHR'-ees) motion to dismiss Friday after she argued the lawsuit lacked jurisdiction because it was filed in Virginia. That's where Mars is headquartered.

But the Madison-based chocolate maker says she only conducts business in Wisconsin.

Mars sued Edari in April, saying her CocoVaa chocolates are "confusingly similar" to the company's cocoa extract supplements called CocoaVia.

The company still has the option of refiling the lawsuit in Wisconsin. Mars said in a statement it will protect its trademark rights but declined to say what it will do next.