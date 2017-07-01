The Latest: Former Trump aide Caputo to testify in probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 elections (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Former Trump campaign official Michael Caputo will go before the House Intelligence Committee July 14.

That's according to Caputo's lawyer, Dennis Vacco. He says Caputo has also provided "limited information" to the committee in response to a request.

The private testimony is part of the panel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to President Donald Trump's campaign.

Caputo lived years ago in Russia, and worked for a period for the Russian-owned Gazprom Media after he returned to the United States.

Caputo has long denied any wrongdoing.

___

10:15 a.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he hopes a special counsel investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia can "come to an end sooner rather than later."

During an interview Friday with Fox News' "Fox & Friends," Sessions also endorsed special counsel Robert Mueller in the face of derision from President Donald Trump. Mueller is leading an investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Sessions said he was confident in Mueller and said he had a good reputation.

He said while Mueller was entitled to add whom he wants to his team, "I think he should look for people who have strength and credibility by all people."

That appeared to be a reference to Republican concerns that some attorneys on Mueller's team have previously contributed to Democratic candidates.