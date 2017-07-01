Mexico bans gillnet fishing in endangered porpoise's habitat

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has enacted a permanent ban on gillnet fishing in the habitat of the critically endangered porpoise known as the vaquita marina.

The measure announced Friday by the Mexican government is a first step toward fulfilling an agreement reached this month by President Enrique Pena Nieto and the foundations of actor Leonardo DiCaprio and telecom billionaire Carlos Slim on efforts to try to save the vaquita.

It makes permanent a temporary ban that was already in place.

The vaquita is considered the world's most endangered marine animal, with only about two dozen remaining in the upper Gulf of California. Their numbers have been drastically in recent decades in part by illegal use of gillnets, which can ensnare and kill the porpoises.