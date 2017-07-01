  1. Home
BC-US--Cotton, US

By  Associated Press
2017/07/01 04:06

New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 75.31 Up 1.31
Oct 69.22 70.36 68.94 70.36 Up 1.31
Dec 67.19 68.69 66.87 68.59 Up 1.35
Mar 66.60 67.68 66.32 67.57 Up .96
May 67.07 68.18 66.87 68.10 Up 1.06
Jul 67.61 68.71 67.49 68.71 Up 1.13
Oct 67.06 Up 1.16
Dec 66.66 67.82 66.50 67.80 Up 1.16
Mar 68.42 Up 1.13
May 68.65 Up 1.13
Jul 68.69 Up 1.13
Oct 68.73 Up 1.13
Dec 68.77 Up 1.13
Mar 68.83 Up 1.13
May 68.83 Up 1.13