New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|75.31
|Up
|1.31
|Oct
|69.22
|70.36
|68.94
|70.36
|Up
|1.31
|Dec
|67.19
|68.69
|66.87
|68.59
|Up
|1.35
|Mar
|66.60
|67.68
|66.32
|67.57
|Up
|.96
|May
|67.07
|68.18
|66.87
|68.10
|Up
|1.06
|Jul
|67.61
|68.71
|67.49
|68.71
|Up
|1.13
|Oct
|67.06
|Up
|1.16
|Dec
|66.66
|67.82
|66.50
|67.80
|Up
|1.16
|Mar
|68.42
|Up
|1.13
|May
|68.65
|Up
|1.13
|Jul
|68.69
|Up
|1.13
|Oct
|68.73
|Up
|1.13
|Dec
|68.77
|Up
|1.13
|Mar
|68.83
|Up
|1.13
|May
|68.83
|Up
|1.13