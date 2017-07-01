Stocking up: Nevada dispensaries prepare for legal pot sales

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marijuana dispensaries in Nevada are working overtime to prepare for the start of recreational pot sales Saturday.

Residents and tourists in Sin City are expected to flock to the facilities in strip malls, near strip clubs and on the Las Vegas Strip as early as 12:01 a.m.

In preparation for the expected flood of sales, dispensaries have been furiously stamping labels on pot products, stocking up their shelves, adding security and checkout stations, and announcing specials.

Armen Yemenidjian is the CEO of Desert Grown Farms, which owns a cultivation facility and three dispensaries, including the only one that will sell recreational pot on the Strip this weekend.

He believes his company is ready to handle the demand after hiring additional employees and stocking up on product.