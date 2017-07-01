Bulls surprise Sharks as Super Rugby returns in South Africa

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — The Bulls beat the Sharks 30-17 on Friday on Super Rugby's return in South Africa following a monthlong break for internationals, leaving the Sharks with a likely trip to New Zealand to face the table-topping Crusaders in the playoffs.

Fullback Warrick Gelant scored a hat trick of tries, with his first two in the space of five minutes in the first half, to lead the Bulls to their surprise win away in Durban.

The three-time champion Bulls have had a poor year and it was only their fourth win of the season, their first since April, and their first away from home.

The Sharks remain the lowest-seeded of the eight teams in the playoff positions, ahead of their final regular-season game against South African conference leaders the Lions.