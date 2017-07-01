  1. Home
TLC on new album, dating and Beyonce's fan girl moment

By MESFIN FEKADU , AP Music Writer,Associated Press
2017/07/01 02:39

NEW YORK (AP) — For T-Boz and Chilli, TLC is a marriage and divorce isn't an option.

The top-selling girl group is releasing its final album on Friday, and although they don't plan to record new music, they do plan to stick around for a long time.

Says T-Boz: "That doesn't mean we're done though. That doesn't mean we won't do a residency in Vegas.

"We have a body of work and when you have timeless songs like 'Waterfalls' and 'No Scrubs' and 'Unpretty,' you should be able to (tour), you know. The white rock bands do it all the time. Why can't we?"

For now they're focused on "TLC," their fifth album and first in 13 years.