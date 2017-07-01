Argentina sends 2,000 police into raid on slum

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina says more than 2,000 police and other security agents have staged a massive raid into one of the most dangerous slums of Buenos Aires.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich says that they seized more than 500 kilograms of marijuana, 50 kilograms of cocaine and thousands of doses of a crack-like drug during Friday's raid into the 1-11-14 slum.

Police also arrested 15 alleged drug dealers and confiscated weapons.

Traffickers are increasingly using Argentina's roads and ports as trade route for cocaine and other drugs bound for the U.S., Europe and beyond.

President Mauricio Macri presented a report this week saying that drug consumption in Argentina has also increased.