MSNBC hosts say tabloid article a weapon in Trump feud

NEW YORK (AP) — The feud between President Trump and the "Morning Joe" team of Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski is spreading.

The hosts said on Friday that White House aides told them this spring they could make a National Enquirer probe into their relationship "go away" if Scarborough called the president and apologized for the show's harsh commentary. Scarborough said he refused.

But the president later tweeted that Scarborough asked him to intercede with the newspaper and that he said no.

The Enquirer isn't getting in the middle of it. The newspaper said that it was unaware of any discussions involving the White House and the MSNBC hosts.