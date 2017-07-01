Prince Charles honors Canada troops who died in Afghanistan

TRENTON, Ontario (AP) — Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall began the second day of their royal tour at Canada's largest air force base, where they greeted members of the military and honored soldiers who died in Afghanistan.

Charles took part in a search and rescue demonstration on Friday before he met families of the soldiers.

The couple then witnessed a commemoration service and wreath-laying at the Afghanistan Repatriation Memorial near the base.

Between 2001 and 2014, 158 members of the Canadian Armed Forces lost their lives in Afghanistan.

The royal couple's visit will culminate in Ottawa on Saturday as Canada marks its 150th birthday.

It is the 18th visit to Canada for the Prince of Wales. Canada is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.