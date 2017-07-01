The Latest: Venezuela prosecutor asks rights agency for help

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on Venezuela's political crisis (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Venezuela's chief prosecutor is asking the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights for protection after the Supreme Court barred her from leaving the country and froze her bank accounts.

Luisa Ortega Diaz announced on Twitter Friday she is asking protection for all those working at her agency from the Washington-based organization charged with safeguarding human rights. The commission is a branch of the Organization of American States.

The Supreme Court has recently taken steps to strip power from the state prosecutor's office and instead assign many of its responsibilities to the pro-government public ombudsman. That came after Ortega Diaz began challenging the socialist government's legal actions.

The court is also considering a complaint filed by a socialist party lawmaker who accuses Ortega Diaz of becoming a de facto opposition leader.