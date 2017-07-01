The Latest: Texas officer dies day after being shot in head

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Latest on a shooting involving two San Antonio police officers (all times local):

12 p.m.

Authorities say a San Antonio police officer has died a day after he was shot in the head while investigating a vehicle break-in.

Police said in a statement that officer Miguel Moreno died Friday morning.

He and his partner were shot Thursday as they approached two men about the vehicle break-in just north of downtown San Antonio. His partner also was shot, underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

The officers were wounded as they exited their patrol car to speak with the men.

The unidentified gunman died in the exchange of gunfire. Police say the second man was unaware that his companion would pull a weapon and is cooperating with investigators.

___

10:30 a.m.

Police say two officers were investigating reports of a vehicle break-in when they approached two men and one immediately pulled a handgun and shot the officers, mortally wounding one of them.

San Antonio Chief William McManus said during a news conference Friday that officer Miguel Moreno was struck in the head Thursday and is not expected to survive. His partner is expected to survive his wounds.

McManus says the officers wanted to question the men, but didn't consider them suspects.

He says the gunman was shot in the buttocks, attempted to flee and suffered a head wound that may have been self-inflicted. The gunman died in the shootout.

McManus says the second man was unaware that his companion would pull a weapon and is cooperating with investigators.