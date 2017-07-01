Board: Court could decide Puerto Rico power company debt

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances says it will allow the U.S. territory to ask a court to restructure roughly $9 billion in debt held by Puerto Rico's power company if needed.

Friday's announcement angered bondholders who had reached a tentative deal with the company after nearly three years of negotiations. Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority is expected to default on some $450 million due on Saturday.

The board said its decision does not prevent negotiations with bondholders from continuing.

A bondholders' group said Friday that its offer to provide $170 million in liquidity and relend its portion of the July 1 payment was still on the table. But the group warned that it will take action if the government goes to court to restructure the company's debt.