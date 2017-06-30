Shiite Muslims end week-long daily protest in NW Pakistan

PARACHINAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani Shiite leader Muzzamal Hussain says they have ended their week-long daily protests following army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa's visit to the northwestern tribal town of Parachinar where twin bombings at a market killed 75 people.

Hussain says the government and military have accepted most of their demands Friday.

Shiite Muslims were protesting in Parachinar since June 23, when a Sunni militant group orchestrated the attacks.

During his meeting with elders Friday, Bajwa said authorities have arrested the "local facilitators and abettors" for links over the bombings.

He said the detainees will be tried by a military court.

Parachinar is the main town in the Kurram tribal region, which has been a scene of violence from militants and sectarian conflict between majority Sunni and minority Shiite Muslims.