Suicide attack on Niger displaced camp kills 2, wounds 11

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United Nations refugee agency says two female suicide bombers attacked a camp for internally displaced people in eastern Niger's Diffa region, killing two people and wounding 11.

The agency says the attackers entered the Kabelawa camp late Wednesday.

It calls this the first suicide attack in the eastern part of the Diffa region in a year and the first-ever attack against the camp.

Kabelawa camp is about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the border with Nigeria. It hosts more than 10,000 people who have fled violence by Nigeria-based Islamic extremists Boko Haram.

Niger contributes to the multinational force set up to fight Boko Haram in the region.