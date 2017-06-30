Albanian parliament to swear in next president on July 24

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's president has decided that parliament will hold an extraordinary session for the swearing-in ceremony of his successor on July 24.

President Bujar Nishani set that date Friday for handing over the post to Ilir Meta, 48, elected in April when the parliament was being boycotted by the opposition.

Following an agreement between the opposition and the governing Socialist Party, the parliament also has held two other extraordinary sessions to vote on the deal's issues.

Prime Minister Edi Rama's Socialists formally supported Meta's election as the party he led, the Socialist Movement for Integration, or LSI, used to be their governing ally. Meta must relinquish that party post. After Albania's June 25 vote, the LSI is in opposition.

Albania's president occupies a largely ceremonial role.