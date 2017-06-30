New flight service from Maine to Halifax postponed by glitch

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine airport's first international flight in three years has been postponed because of a computer glitch.

Portland International Jetport was set to launch an international Elite Airways flight to Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Friday, but it was called off at the last minute because of the technical issue.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2s8uRNy ) the glitch concerned U.S. and Canadian electronic reservation systems. Elite Airways spokeswoman Rebecca Ayers says it was unexpected and unfortunate.

Ayers says all passengers have been refunded or booked for a later flight. The airline hopes to launch its new international flight service July 13, after it has worked out the computer problems.

The new service is scheduled to fly between Portland and Halifax twice a week, with connections to Sarasota, Florida.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com