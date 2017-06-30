Zimbabwe stuns Sri Lanka with 6-wicket win in 1st ODI

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Zimbabwe stunned Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka for the first time with a six-wicket win in the opener of a five-match one-day international series on Friday.

Zimbabwe made 322-4 with 14 deliveries to spare in reply to Sri Lanka's formidable 316-5, in the biggest successful run chase in the country, in nearly 300 ODIs.

Zimbabwe started its chase nervously losing two wickets for 46 runs by the 11th over. But Solomon Mire and Sean Williams shared 161 runs for the third wicket.

Mire hit his maiden ODI century, 112 from 96 deliveries. He hit 14 boundaries before he was caught and bowled by Asela Gunaratne. Williams made 65 off 69 balls. They were dismissed within two overs of each other, but Sikandar Raza and Malcolm Waller steered Zimbabwe home to only its third win over Sri Lanka.

Raza was unbeaten on 67 and Waller on 40.