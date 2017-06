GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the opener of a five-match one-day international series at Galle International Stadium on Friday.

___

Zimbabwe 322-4 in 47.4 overs (Solomon Mire 112, Sikandar Raza 67 not out, Sean Williams 65, Malcolm Waller 40 not out; Asela Gunaratne 2-45), def. Sri Lanka 316-5 in 50 overs (Kusal Mendis 86, Upul Tharanga 79 not out, Danushka Gunathilaka 60, Angelo Mathews 43; Tendai Chatara 2-49) by 6 wickets