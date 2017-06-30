Explosion, fire reported at Pennsylvania fireworks company

SLATINGTON, Pa. (AP) — An explosion and fire has been reported at a Pennsylvania fireworks company, though an emergency dispatch supervisor says the incident was under control.

The (Allentown) Morning Call first reported the explosion at Celebration Fireworks in Slatington. That's about 70 miles (112.7 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

The company didn't immediately answer its phones Friday about an hour after a Lehigh County 911 supervisor said the explosion was reported at 7:20 a.m. The supervisor said he could not confirm scanner traffic that mentioned an injury.

The company's website says Celebration makes its own fireworks on site and provides displays for community events, weddings and other occasions in eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.