Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 30, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;28;23;SSW;12;84%;85%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;44;31;Mostly sunny, warm;41;31;N;9;51%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;41;23;Sunshine, very hot;41;26;NW;14;14%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler with some sun;21;16;A shower in spots;23;16;NE;14;43%;42%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;20;14;A shower in the a.m.;20;13;WNW;24;82%;66%;5

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;18;11;An afternoon shower;19;13;SSE;9;73%;64%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;41;25;Sunny and very warm;38;24;WSW;12;15%;16%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warm;31;16;Not as warm;25;11;NW;18;45%;42%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, not as warm;24;14;High clouds;24;12;SE;8;69%;2%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, very hot;40;27;Sunshine, very hot;40;27;NW;9;28%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;16;12;Periods of rain;15;11;N;21;83%;96%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;29;Sunny and hot;47;29;SE;14;12%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, less humid;35;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;SSW;8;60%;55%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;29;21;Mostly cloudy;29;21;W;23;60%;44%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SW;11;66%;66%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;28;17;Partly sunny;26;19;ENE;17;48%;39%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;Rather cloudy, warm;35;25;NE;10;48%;32%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and hot;36;19;Partly sunny, cooler;28;16;SSE;11;51%;40%;7

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;19;14;Spotty showers;18;13;WNW;18;85%;84%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;18;9;A little rain;19;8;ESE;12;74%;84%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;SE;12;38%;0%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;28;17;Partly sunny;25;15;W;17;57%;72%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;21;13;A shower in the a.m.;19;12;NW;11;80%;66%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;Mostly sunny, hotter;40;21;N;11;42%;32%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Thickening clouds;30;16;Showers and t-storms;26;15;NNW;13;64%;62%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;16;8;Turning sunny;16;10;NNE;7;73%;3%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;16;Periods of sun;30;16;NNW;8;32%;36%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;28;23;Some brightening;29;24;SW;20;69%;29%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunshine, very hot;42;25;N;13;28%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;13;8;Warmer;16;7;SSE;8;69%;3%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;21;SE;5;63%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;28;Variable cloudiness;38;27;SSW;13;50%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;Partly sunny;26;17;W;14;60%;30%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;32;26;Spotty showers;30;26;SW;13;77%;78%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;17;14;A shower in the a.m.;18;12;NNW;16;82%;70%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Humid with some sun;30;26;Sun and clouds, nice;29;26;WNW;10;77%;44%;10

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;36;25;A shower or t-storm;34;25;SSE;13;67%;61%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;A shower in spots;30;21;S;19;72%;51%;6

Delhi, India;A couple of t-storms;29;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;ESE;11;80%;78%;9

Denver, United States;Cooler;22;11;A t-storm around;29;14;SW;9;34%;46%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;SSE;20;74%;79%;9

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;34;22;Variable clouds;32;22;SSE;7;60%;34%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;15;7;Warmer;19;11;WNW;24;74%;55%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;37;21;Partly sunny;34;21;N;13;16%;11%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine, pleasant;26;19;Sunny and beautiful;26;21;ENE;11;52%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;35;28;S;12;72%;56%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;22;7;Mostly sunny, nice;22;7;ESE;8;45%;25%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;E;12;65%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with rain;20;12;A touch of rain;15;12;E;26;76%;67%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;S;11;76%;66%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;32;26;A shower or two;32;28;S;17;68%;75%;9

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;29;23;A shower or two;29;24;NE;23;57%;75%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;32;23;Remaining cloudy;30;23;W;20;64%;36%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;24;Sunny, breezy, nice;37;26;ENE;24;56%;27%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and hot;33;24;Sunshine and hot;35;22;ENE;12;44%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Nice with sunshine;32;23;ESE;13;67%;52%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;40;30;Sunny and very warm;38;30;NNE;18;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;18;5;Mostly sunny;20;3;SE;9;45%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;37;17;Plenty of sun;34;16;NNW;10;13%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;29;Some brightening;34;29;WSW;25;60%;11%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;28;21;Heavy thunderstorms;27;21;SSE;8;81%;91%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;41;29;Breezy with some sun;41;28;S;31;32%;21%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A strong t-storm;32;18;Thunderstorms;27;14;WSW;13;60%;88%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;31;65%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;W;9;65%;27%;7

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;35;27;A heavy thunderstorm;33;27;S;13;78%;85%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;ESE;10;77%;65%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny intervals;14;0;A p.m. shower or two;11;-1;NE;12;56%;77%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A shower or t-storm;28;24;SSW;10;81%;86%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;17;Partly sunny;21;17;S;12;72%;8%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;23;14;Sunny and beautiful;27;17;N;19;42%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;21;14;Clouds and sunshine;23;14;W;18;61%;55%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;25;17;Low clouds, then sun;27;17;S;10;59%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;25;19;Mostly sunny, nice;25;20;S;9;79%;26%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;25;12;Plenty of sun;26;13;NNE;11;33%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;31;28;Showers;31;27;WNW;20;73%;93%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;30;25;Afternoon showers;30;25;NE;7;78%;89%;5

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;33;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;NNE;9;71%;91%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;13;3;Mostly sunny;13;5;NNE;16;62%;0%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;23;15;Couple of t-storms;22;14;E;10;71%;84%;12

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;32;27;A shower in the a.m.;32;27;ESE;11;66%;66%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;25;14;Clouds and sun;22;13;SW;17;60%;57%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;34;25;A shower or two;30;25;SSW;25;64%;77%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;15;6;Sunshine;14;6;NE;7;63%;4%;2

Montreal, Canada;Afternoon showers;24;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;18;SW;7;83%;79%;4

Moscow, Russia;Afternoon showers;27;17;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;15;SW;19;70%;80%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;Breezy with rain;30;26;WSW;28;85%;92%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;23;11;Mostly cloudy;25;12;NE;10;56%;18%;9

New York, United States;Episodes of sunshine;31;24;Partly sunny;29;23;S;18;72%;71%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;40;26;Sunshine, very hot;40;25;WNW;15;23%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray thunderstorm;28;14;A t-storm in spots;25;14;SE;8;75%;85%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;SSW;14;73%;56%;8

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;24;11;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;SSW;10;38%;11%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer with a shower;25;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;15;SW;15;84%;74%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;28;24;Mostly cloudy;27;25;ESE;19;66%;29%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;NW;6;79%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;31;24;Afternoon showers;31;23;E;9;78%;90%;4

Paris, France;Showery;19;14;A shower in spots;20;13;NW;14;68%;48%;2

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;19;12;Cooler with rain;14;6;S;16;80%;83%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Couple of t-storms;33;26;A thunderstorm;35;26;SW;10;69%;65%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;30;24;Mostly cloudy;31;25;SE;11;71%;57%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;23;SE;11;52%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;22;13;Showers around;21;14;WSW;28;55%;85%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;32;19;Decreasing clouds;31;23;SSE;11;56%;76%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;22;10;Partly sunny;22;9;S;14;48%;35%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;23;12;Plenty of sunshine;26;16;NE;20;48%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;28;23;A little rain;27;23;S;13;82%;89%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;12;8;A little p.m. rain;12;8;NNE;11;83%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain and a t-storm;21;13;Mainly cloudy;18;13;S;13;88%;66%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;20;A p.m. shower or two;24;18;W;12;69%;89%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;42;27;Sunny and seasonable;45;29;SW;7;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;28;17;Mostly sunny;27;15;NNW;10;54%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;16;12;A t-storm in spots;15;12;ENE;15;88%;72%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;21;13;Low clouds, then sun;21;13;WSW;18;58%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Couple of t-storms;26;18;ENE;10;76%;87%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A shower in places;31;26;E;16;74%;55%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;ENE;7;94%;72%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;29;17;Clouds and sun, nice;30;15;WNW;13;17%;9%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;Sunny and nice;22;8;E;6;37%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NNE;8;79%;69%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;20;10;Sunny and beautiful;25;12;N;13;49%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;27;14;Turning sunny;23;14;NE;10;61%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;31;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;S;8;62%;84%;6

Shanghai, China;A morning t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSE;11;69%;63%;8

Singapore, Singapore;High clouds;32;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;S;11;80%;72%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Blazing sunshine;36;19;Very hot;37;17;SSW;13;38%;2%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in spots;31;25;E;21;72%;57%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy with rain;19;13;A little rain;19;12;N;16;62%;68%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;15;6;Abundant sunshine;15;7;WSW;19;62%;0%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;36;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;NNE;7;74%;78%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;16;13;Occasional rain;15;13;ENE;23;87%;67%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;22;Partly sunny;35;22;ESE;15;24%;5%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;30;18;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;NE;13;42%;9%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;42;26;Warm with sunshine;38;24;ESE;16;13%;3%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Abundant sunshine;33;24;Sunshine;33;24;NNE;12;57%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;39;22;Sunshine, very hot;38;23;S;7;34%;27%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A touch of rain;27;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;WSW;17;76%;84%;6

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Spotty showers;24;15;NNW;13;86%;77%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, very hot;49;29;Sunny and cooler;37;24;N;18;35%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;21;NW;24;51%;3%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray t-shower;30;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;19;SSE;15;30%;19%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;25;15;Sunshine and nice;23;14;ESE;8;54%;9%;6

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;25;16;Periods of sunshine;25;16;W;17;45%;70%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WNW;8;71%;74%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;21;14;Clouds and sunshine;22;13;SSW;19;60%;61%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;24;14;Sun and clouds;24;14;WSW;17;53%;66%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Overcast and breezy;12;11;Windy with rain;14;11;NNE;41;82%;86%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SSW;12;79%;88%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and some clouds;33;17;Sunny and very warm;33;18;NE;6;32%;16%;9

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius