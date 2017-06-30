Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 30, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;83;74;SSW;7;84%;85%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;111;88;Mostly sunny, warm;106;88;N;5;51%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;106;74;Sunshine, very hot;106;78;NW;9;14%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler with some sun;70;61;A shower in spots;73;61;NE;9;43%;42%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;68;57;A shower in the a.m.;69;56;WNW;15;82%;66%;5

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;65;52;An afternoon shower;66;55;SSE;5;73%;64%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;107;77;Sunny and very warm;100;76;WSW;7;15%;16%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warm;88;61;Not as warm;77;52;NW;11;45%;42%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, not as warm;75;58;High clouds;75;54;SE;5;69%;2%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, very hot;104;80;Sunshine, very hot;103;80;NW;6;28%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;60;53;Periods of rain;59;51;N;13;83%;96%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;113;84;Sunny and hot;116;84;SE;9;12%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, less humid;95;76;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;SSW;5;60%;55%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;83;70;Mostly cloudy;84;70;W;14;60%;44%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;91;79;A t-storm in spots;94;78;SW;7;66%;66%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;82;62;Partly sunny;78;66;ENE;11;48%;39%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;77;Rather cloudy, warm;95;77;NE;6;48%;32%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and hot;97;66;Partly sunny, cooler;82;60;SSE;7;51%;40%;7

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;66;58;Spotty showers;64;56;WNW;11;85%;84%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;65;48;A little rain;66;47;ESE;7;74%;84%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;76;54;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;SE;8;38%;0%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;83;62;Partly sunny;78;60;W;10;57%;72%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;69;56;A shower in the a.m.;67;53;NW;7;80%;66%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine, very hot;98;71;Mostly sunny, hotter;105;71;N;7;42%;32%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Thickening clouds;86;62;Showers and t-storms;79;59;NNW;8;64%;62%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;61;46;Turning sunny;60;49;NNE;4;73%;3%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;87;61;Periods of sun;87;62;NNW;5;32%;36%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;83;74;Some brightening;85;75;SW;12;69%;29%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;102;77;Sunshine, very hot;107;78;N;8;28%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;55;46;Warmer;61;44;SSE;5;69%;3%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;68;A t-storm in spots;80;70;SE;3;63%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;82;Variable cloudiness;100;81;SSW;8;50%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;Partly sunny;79;63;W;9;60%;30%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;89;79;Spotty showers;86;78;SW;8;77%;78%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;63;56;A shower in the a.m.;65;54;NNW;10;82%;70%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Humid with some sun;85;79;Sun and clouds, nice;85;78;WNW;6;77%;44%;10

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;96;77;A shower or t-storm;93;77;SSE;8;67%;61%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;86;70;A shower in spots;86;70;S;12;72%;51%;6

Delhi, India;A couple of t-storms;85;79;A thunderstorm;90;79;ESE;7;80%;78%;9

Denver, United States;Cooler;72;52;A t-storm around;85;57;SW;5;34%;46%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;A stray thunderstorm;93;80;SSE;13;74%;79%;9

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;93;71;Variable clouds;89;72;SSE;5;60%;34%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;60;45;Warmer;66;51;WNW;15;74%;55%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;98;69;Partly sunny;94;70;N;8;16%;11%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine, pleasant;79;66;Sunny and beautiful;79;69;ENE;7;52%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;81;A t-storm in spots;95;82;S;7;72%;56%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;72;45;Mostly sunny, nice;71;44;ESE;5;45%;25%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;90;74;E;7;65%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with rain;68;53;A touch of rain;60;53;E;16;76%;67%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;93;79;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;S;7;76%;66%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;90;79;A shower or two;90;82;S;10;68%;75%;9

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;84;74;A shower or two;85;75;NE;14;57%;75%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;90;74;Remaining cloudy;87;73;W;12;64%;36%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;A p.m. thunderstorm;93;75;Sunny, breezy, nice;98;78;ENE;15;56%;27%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and hot;92;75;Sunshine and hot;95;72;ENE;8;44%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;86;75;Nice with sunshine;89;74;ESE;8;67%;52%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;104;85;Sunny and very warm;100;86;NNE;11;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;65;40;Mostly sunny;69;37;SE;6;45%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;99;62;Plenty of sun;94;61;NNW;6;13%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;84;Some brightening;92;84;WSW;16;60%;11%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;82;69;Heavy thunderstorms;80;69;SSE;5;81%;91%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;105;84;Breezy with some sun;105;83;S;19;32%;21%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A strong t-storm;90;64;Thunderstorms;80;57;WSW;8;60%;88%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;80;A t-storm in spots;90;79;ENE;19;65%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;85;67;Mostly sunny;84;67;W;5;65%;27%;7

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;95;81;A heavy thunderstorm;92;80;S;8;78%;85%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;92;76;A stray thunderstorm;93;76;ESE;6;77%;65%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny intervals;57;32;A p.m. shower or two;52;31;NE;7;56%;77%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;85;76;A shower or t-storm;82;76;SSW;6;81%;86%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;69;62;Partly sunny;70;62;S;8;72%;8%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;73;58;Sunny and beautiful;80;63;N;12;42%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;70;57;Clouds and sunshine;73;57;W;11;61%;55%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;77;63;Low clouds, then sun;80;62;S;6;59%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;77;67;Mostly sunny, nice;77;67;S;6;79%;26%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;77;53;Plenty of sun;79;55;NNE;7;33%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;88;83;Showers;88;80;WNW;12;73%;93%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;86;77;Afternoon showers;86;76;NE;4;78%;89%;5

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;92;77;A t-storm or two;92;78;NNE;6;71%;91%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;55;37;Mostly sunny;56;41;NNE;10;62%;0%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;73;58;Couple of t-storms;72;57;E;6;71%;84%;12

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;89;81;A shower in the a.m.;89;81;ESE;7;66%;66%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;76;57;Clouds and sun;72;56;SW;10;60%;57%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;93;77;A shower or two;86;77;SSW;15;64%;77%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;59;44;Sunshine;58;42;NE;4;63%;4%;2

Montreal, Canada;Afternoon showers;75;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;64;SW;4;83%;79%;4

Moscow, Russia;Afternoon showers;81;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;58;SW;12;70%;80%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;88;79;Breezy with rain;86;79;WSW;17;85%;92%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;74;52;Mostly cloudy;77;54;NE;6;56%;18%;9

New York, United States;Episodes of sunshine;88;75;Partly sunny;84;73;S;11;72%;71%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;104;78;Sunshine, very hot;104;77;WNW;9;23%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray thunderstorm;83;58;A t-storm in spots;76;58;SE;5;75%;85%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;84;74;A t-storm in spots;85;73;SSW;9;73%;56%;8

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;75;51;Clouds and sun, nice;77;56;SSW;6;38%;11%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer with a shower;77;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;59;SW;9;84%;74%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;82;76;Mostly cloudy;81;77;ESE;12;66%;29%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;86;77;Couple of t-storms;89;77;NW;4;79%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;88;74;Afternoon showers;88;74;E;6;78%;90%;4

Paris, France;Showery;67;56;A shower in spots;68;56;NW;9;68%;48%;2

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;67;53;Cooler with rain;57;43;S;10;80%;83%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Couple of t-storms;91;79;A thunderstorm;94;78;SW;6;69%;65%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;87;75;Mostly cloudy;87;76;SE;7;71%;57%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A t-storm in spots;94;74;SE;7;52%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;71;55;Showers around;69;58;WSW;17;55%;85%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;89;66;Decreasing clouds;89;73;SSE;7;56%;76%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;72;50;Partly sunny;71;49;S;9;48%;35%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;73;54;Plenty of sunshine;80;60;NE;12;48%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;82;74;A little rain;81;73;S;8;82%;89%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;53;47;A little p.m. rain;54;47;NNE;7;83%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain and a t-storm;71;56;Mainly cloudy;64;55;S;8;88%;66%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;81;68;A p.m. shower or two;75;65;W;7;69%;89%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;107;80;Sunny and seasonable;112;84;SW;5;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;83;62;Mostly sunny;81;59;NNW;6;54%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;62;53;A t-storm in spots;59;54;ENE;9;88%;72%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;69;56;Low clouds, then sun;70;56;WSW;11;58%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;64;Couple of t-storms;79;64;ENE;6;76%;87%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;86;79;A shower in places;87;78;E;10;74%;55%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;78;66;A t-storm in spots;77;67;ENE;5;94%;72%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;85;62;Clouds and sun, nice;87;60;WNW;8;17%;9%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;66;47;Sunny and nice;72;46;E;4;37%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;86;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;NNE;5;79%;69%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;68;50;Sunny and beautiful;77;53;N;8;49%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;80;58;Turning sunny;73;57;NE;6;61%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;88;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;74;S;5;62%;84%;6

Shanghai, China;A morning t-storm;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;SSE;7;69%;63%;8

Singapore, Singapore;High clouds;90;81;A t-storm in spots;89;81;S;7;80%;72%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Blazing sunshine;97;66;Very hot;99;63;SSW;8;38%;2%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;77;A shower in spots;87;76;E;13;72%;57%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy with rain;66;56;A little rain;66;53;N;10;62%;68%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;59;43;Abundant sunshine;59;45;WSW;12;62%;0%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;96;78;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;NNE;4;74%;78%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;61;55;Occasional rain;58;55;ENE;14;87%;67%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;96;72;Partly sunny;95;72;ESE;10;24%;5%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;85;64;Mostly sunny and hot;91;64;NE;8;42%;9%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;107;79;Warm with sunshine;101;75;ESE;10;13%;3%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Abundant sunshine;91;76;Sunshine;91;76;NNE;8;57%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;102;72;Sunshine, very hot;100;73;S;4;34%;27%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A touch of rain;81;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;WSW;10;76%;84%;6

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;76;64;Spotty showers;74;59;NNW;8;86%;77%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, very hot;119;85;Sunny and cooler;99;74;N;11;35%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;88;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;70;NW;15;51%;3%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray t-shower;86;62;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;67;SSE;9;30%;19%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;77;60;Sunshine and nice;73;56;ESE;5;54%;9%;6

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;77;60;Periods of sunshine;78;61;W;11;45%;70%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;87;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;WNW;5;71%;74%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;70;57;Clouds and sunshine;71;56;SSW;12;60%;61%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;75;58;Sun and clouds;76;58;WSW;10;53%;66%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Overcast and breezy;54;51;Windy with rain;57;51;NNE;25;82%;86%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;Showers and t-storms;88;78;SSW;8;79%;88%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and some clouds;91;63;Sunny and very warm;91;64;NE;4;32%;16%;9

