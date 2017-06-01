China arrests co-pilot of Taiwan tycoon's private jet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China has arrested the co-pilot of Foxconn Technology Group Chairman Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) private jet over a personal debt problem unrelated to the tycoon, reports said Friday.

Gou was recently listed by Forbes as Taiwan’s second-wealthiest business leader. His group, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (鴻海精密工業), is one of the world’s largest contract electronics makers, in particular for Apple Inc. products, while last year he took control of Japan’s Sharp Corporation and this year he tried but failed so far to buy Toshiba’s memory chip unit.

His Gulfstream G650 was supposed to take off from Shenzhen in Guangdong Province at 10 p.m. Thursday, but as co-pilot Chiu Shih-ming (邱世明) entered the airport, he was apprehended by border agents of the Public Security Bureau (公安), reports said. The agents reportedly said that the man was under investigation for economic crimes.

According to Taiwanese media reports, Chiu’s personal debt problems were at the origin of the incident, and neither Gou nor his companies were in any way involved or affected. The private jet was spotted at Taipei Songshan Airport Friday afternoon, according to local media.

Taiwan’s Straits Exchange Foundation (海基會) said that according to cross-straits agreements, China should notify the Ministry of Justice of any investigation into crimes or of the detention of a Taiwanese citizen.

In March, human rights activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲) disappeared after arriving in China, which later said it had detained him on suspicion of involvement in subversive activities. He still has not been freed, and relatives have not been allowed to visit him.