Events and activities in Taiwan for the first weekend of July

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –The following is a list of notable events and activities taking place in Taiwan this weekend

Visible Light (可見之光), a solo exhibition by Dong Dawei (董大為), is at display now at the Asia Art Center II (亞洲藝術中心二館) near Technology Building and Da'an Park MRT. It will remain open until July 1. The exhibition is open from 10 am to 6:30 pm.

In his pastel series, Dong Dawei uses pastels to draw series of color blocks on different textured materials; the powders flutter and drift downward by gravity – the fallen dust finds itself suddenly intertwined with time and space, creating brilliant color spectrums on the surface.

The Imaginary Portraits of Pablo Picasso International Exchange Touring Exhibition From the Permanent Collection of the International Museum of Art & Science, McAllen, Texas, U.S.A. will take place at the National Museum of History (國立歷史博物館), 4th Floor, until July 30.

This exhibition will come to two museums in northern and west-central Taiwan - respectively the NMH, and then the NTMoFA. This exhibition will give the Taiwanese people an opportunity to explore Picasso's timeless surrealist vision.

Celebrate Canada Day with CanCham at Hakka Cultural Park. The entrance is free for everyone and the event lasts from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm on July 1. Celebration Canada is the largest foreign National Day celebration in Taiwan. CCCT's Celebration Canada attracts thousands of visitors each year. You don't need to be Canadian to enjoy Celebration Canada. Celebration Canada is a FREE full-day festival that offers a diverse range of live entertainment, delicious ethnic and regional food, and multi-cultural activities for participants of all ages and nationalities. With live Canadian and Taiwanese musicians, bands, and line dancers will be onstage and ready to entertain you by 1pm. The day’s festivities conclude at 9pm with the annual fireworks show.

The 'Bahubali 2' Invasion Hits Taiwan's Shores

The historical Indian fiction film, which is a sequel to "Bahubali: The Beginning," continues the epic tales from the previous film of both a king, Mahendra Baahubali, and his son Amarendra Baahubali, both played by Indian actor Prabhas. The film has received a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.8 stars out of 10 on the Internet Movie Database (IMDB) website.

