Thai customs seizes 15 luxury cars reported stolen in UK

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai customs has seized 15 of 42 luxury cars that British authorities said were stolen and exported to Thailand.

A request from British authorities to find stolen cars believed to have been exported to Thailand has led to the seizure of 122 vehicles imported by Thai dealership companies. Out of those, 15 were found to be stolen in the UK. Thai customs says they're investigating around 300 other vehicles suspected to be illegally imported.

The customs displayed a Mercedes GLE 350 and a Nissan GTR at a news briefing Friday, part of the batch sought by Britain. The customs bureau says the cars were seized when their Thai importer attempted to ship them out of Thailand to evade officials.