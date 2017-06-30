Bournemouth, Huddersfield break their transfer-fee records

Bournemouth and Huddersfield broke their transfer-fee records on Friday as two of the smallest English Premier League clubs signaled their ambitions ahead of the news season.

Netherlands defender Nathan Ake joined Bournemouth from Chelsea for a reported fee of 20 million pounds ($26 million), in what appears another astute purchase following the arrival of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and striker Jermain Defoe this offseason.

Huddersfield, one of three promoted teams, signed Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy from Manchester City for an initial fee of 8 million pounds ($10.4 million) following a successful loan spell last season. The fee could rise to 10 million pounds ($13 million) through bonuses.

It is the second time Huddersfield has broken its transfer record this summer, having bought Belgium striker Laurent Depoitre from Porto for a reported 3.5 million pounds ($4.45 million).

Bournemouth, which is about to start its third season in the Premier League, hadn't spent more than 1 million pounds on a player before August 2013.

Ake spent the first half of last season at Bournemouth, scoring three goals in 12 appearances before being recalled in January by Chelsea.