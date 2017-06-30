UN cites 'notable trend' of people returning home in Syria

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says nearly a half-million people who were displaced within Syria due to its civil war have returned to their homes, pointing to a "notable trend of spontaneous returns" this year.

UNHCR says aid agencies estimate that more than 440,000 internally displaced people, or IDPs, and another 31,000 refugees who had fled abroad have returned home.

The agency's spokesman, Andrei Mahecic, says "this is a significant trend, and a significant number." However, he cautioned on Friday that this was "only a fraction" of an estimated 5 million Syrian refugees abroad.

Mahecic said those returning have gone back mostly to Aleppo, Hama, Homs, Damascus and other governorates, mainly to seek out family members, check on property or benefit from "a real or perceived improvement in security conditions."