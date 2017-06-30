South Africa's ruling party meets amid divisions over Zuma

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's divided ruling party is holding a major policy conference amid disputes over President Jacob Zuma, whose scandal-ridden tenure has prompted calls for his resignation from some of his former supporters.

The meeting of African National Congress delegates opened Friday in Johannesburg. Some party members boycotted the event because of concerns about alleged state corruption and mismanagement that they say has happened on Zuma's watch.

The ANC is seeking to project unity at the conference. But it is under pressure because of economic problems that are partly linked to the political uncertainty surrounding Zuma, who fired a widely respected finance minister in a Cabinet reshuffle in March.

Zuma says the problems affecting South Africa's economy, which is in a recession, are being experienced by many other countries.