Philippine Madrigal Singers enchants Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Philippine Madrigal Singers, one of the major choral groups based in the Philippines performed their repertoire of classic songs in Tainan and Taipei last week. It has been 17 years since the group’s last performance in Taiwan.

Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairman and Resident Representative Angelito T. Banayo lauded the group’s display of vocal prowess that evidently impressed the audience that jam-packed the National Concert Hall in the Chiang Kai Shek Memorial grounds.

The singers, led by their choirmaster Mark Anthony Carpio, initially performed at the Pingtung Concert Hall and Tainan Cultural Center, both in the southern part of the island.

They also performed before small audiences at the Taichung Chung Hsing Hall, Taipei Holy Family Church and National Taiwan University.

The group sang a variety of their own rendition of popular songs in English, Filipino, French, Swahili and Mandarin, even providing some subtle dance moves during their version of the song “Da Coconut Nut” popularized by the Filipino group Smokey Mountain.

As a finale, the choir sang Beatle’s “Let It Be” while at the hall’s grand staircase where the audience was allowed to record the performance with their mobile phones.

A Filipino who went to the concert described the group’s performance as “exhilarating and uplifting” noting that the Taiwanese audiences were equally impressed with the two-hour performance.