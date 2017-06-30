  1. Home
UN chief joins Cyprus peace talks to help clear logjam

By  Associated Press
2017/06/30 17:16

U.N peacekeepers stand guard at a gate after some Greek and Turkish Cypriot supporters of peace entered inside the buffer zone during a

U.N peacekeepers guard some Greek and Turkish Cypriots supporters of peace who entered inside the buffer zone during a protest to call

A supporter for peace waves a flag reading in Greek and Turkish "Peace" during a protest with Greek and Turkish Cypriots to call to the

People cross the Ledra street crossing point that leads from the north to the south between the U.N buffer zone in the divided capital

UN Secretary-General's Special Adviser on Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, left, speaks next to UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affai

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has joined high-level talks aimed at reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus amid hopes he can help nudge rival sides toward a breakthrough.

Two days of talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana have made no real progress on the core issue of the island's future security that could unlock an overall peace accord.

Guterres will on Thursday sound out Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and top diplomats from Cyprus' "guarantors" — Greece, Turkey and Britain — on ways to bridge gaps preventing progress.

Turkey is rebuffing Greek Cypriot calls to remove all troops from breakaway northern Cyprus after reunification. It insists that any peace accord should grant Turkish citizens the right to relocate and transfer money, services and goods to the island.