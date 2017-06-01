Chief suspect in W Hotel drug death sentenced to 10 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taipei District Court on Friday sentenced the man thought responsible for the death of a 21-year-old woman after a drug party at the W Hotel in Taipei to 10 years in prison. Appeals were still possible.

Andy Chu (朱家龍), 29, was found guilty of having supplied the drugs that led to the death of the woman, named Kuo (郭). Because he also owns a Canadian passport, a court deemed him a flight risk and allowed him to be detained last March. He was not in court for Friday’s verdict.

Investigators found that Kuo had died after having consumed at least eight different types of narcotics. When she fell ill, Chu allegedly tried to cover up the drug party, had Kuo injected with a substance to play down her overdose, and had the hotel room cleaned up.

Two men at the party took the model by taxi to a hospital, but due to her deteriorating condition, she was transferred to another hospital, where she died later that day, in December last year.

Chu is a wealthy socialite and the son of a former school director from Taoyuan who reportedly sold uniforms to schools.

Prosecutors had asked for a 12-year sentence for Chu. Four other suspects, two friends of Chu and two drug dealers, received sentences ranging from four years and two months to 10 years and six months.