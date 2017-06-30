  1. Home
Angela Merkel votes against gay marriage

The chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel took the world by surprise and voted against same sex marriage

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/30 16:41

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, took the world by surprise and voted against same sex marriage in Berlin today.

Merkel said she believes that "Marriage is between a man and a woman."

"For me, marriage in German law is marriage between a man and a woman and that is why I did not vote in favor of this bill today," she told reporters moments after the historic vote.

Despite her opposition, the national parliament of federal republic of Germany, the Bundestag voted to legalize equal marriage by 393 votes to 226.

The chancellor said she hoped the move would improve national cohesion and solidarity.

"I hope that the vote today not only promotes respect between different opinions but also brings more social cohesion and peace," said Merkel.
