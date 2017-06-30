  1. Home
Trump, SKorea's leader returning to talks on trade, NKorea

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/30 16:22

WASHINGTON (AP) — Issues surrounding North Korea and trade are leading the agenda for President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in when they confer again at the White House.

Moon's two days of talks with Trump began with dinner Thursday night. Trump later tweeted the meeting was "very good" and included discussions of "a new trade deal!" as well as North Korea.

Moon has sought to reassure the U.S. that he will coordinate closely with his ally on the North Korean threat. But while the South Korean leader has sought to make clear he is serious about dealing with his neighbor, he has long advocated engagement to address the North's nuclear weapons development.

Trump and Moon are expected to begin another round of talks Friday morning.