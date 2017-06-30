BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

TOP STORIES

HONG KONG-CHINA-20 YEARS — President Xi Jinping inspected troops based in Hong Kong as he asserts Chinese authority over the former British colony China took control of 20 years ago. By Kelvin Chan. Sent 460 words, photos. Also: HONG KONG-ONE CITY TWO VISIONS-PHOTO GALLERY. Sent 200 words, 10 pairs of photos By Kin Cheung.

JAPAN-NUCLEAR — Three former TEPCO executives apologized in court for the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, but they pleaded not guilty to charges of professional negligence. By Mari Yamaguchi. Sent 550 words, photos. With JAPAN-NUCLEAR-THE LATEST.

PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE'S CRISES — It's been a remarkably turbulent first year in office for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, whose war on drugs has left thousands of suspects dead and prompted critics to call his rule a "human rights calamity." By Jim Gomez and Teresa Cerojano. Sent 1,000 words, photos.

INDIA-TAX OVERHAUL — At a crowded market plastered with posters announcing massive sales, shoppers were vacuuming up household gadgets and high-end electronics in the last days before India's new sales tax takes effect Saturday. By Muneeza Naqvi. Sent 620 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-CHINA-NKOREA — The United States blacklisted a small Chinese bank accused of illicit dealings with North Korea, escalating the pressure on Beijing to rein in its wayward ally. By Matthew Pennington.

AUSTRALIA-CARDINAL CHARGED-PELL PROFILE — From his native Australia to the Vatican, Cardinal George Pell has had a polarizing image, one inextricably linked to the clergy sexual abuse crisis. By Kristen Gelineau and Nicole Winfield.

PAKISTAN-INDIA — Officials say Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be briefed on the latest tensions in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, where Pakistan accused India of a cease-fire violation. By Munir Ahmed. Sent 130 words.

JAPAN-POLITICS — An election for Tokyo's metropolitan assembly on Sunday is attracting more attention than usual because a big win by a new political party could shift the political landscape in Japan. By Mari Yamaguchi. Sent 600 words, photos.

INDONESIA-OBAMA VISIT — Former President Barack Obama and his family are set to visit his childhood home city of Jakarta at the end of their 10-day vacation to Indonesia. By Niniek Karmini. Sent 130 words, photos.

JAPAN-ECONOMY — Japan's factory output rose in May from a year earlier and the number of jobs per job seekers climbed to a 43-year high, reflecting labor shortages as stronger exports to the rest of Asia boost demand. Sent 280 words, photos.

CHINA-MANUFACTURING — A survey shows China's manufacturing activity accelerated in June, helped by stronger foreign demand for Chinese goods. Sent 190 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares slumped in Asia, tracking an overnight decline on Wall Street, while upbeat Chinese manufacturing data failed to lift benchmarks in Hong Kong and Shanghai. By Elaine Kurtenbach. Sent 520 words, photos.

