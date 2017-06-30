GOP may keep Obama tax on wealthy in bid to save health bill

President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Energy in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump speaks during an energy roundtable with tribal, state, and local leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White Hous
President Donald Trump, center, speaks as he meets with Republican senators on health care in the East Room of the White House in Washi
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, and Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas speak with the media after they
Protesters block a street during a protest against the Republican bill in the U.S. Senate to replace President Barack Obama's health ca
FILE - In this June 22, 2017 file photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine speaks amid a crush of reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. So
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Senate Republicans hoping to rescue their push to repeal President Barack Obama's health care overhaul may try doing it by preserving one of his tax boosts on the rich.
It's a break from dogma by a party that has long reviled tax boosts, and most things achieved by Obama. But it could help attract votes from moderate Republican senators.
And it underscores Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's feverish effort to yank one of his and President Donald Trump's foremost priorities from the brink of defeat.
The money would instead be used to bolster their proposed health care subsidies for lower-income people.
In a bid for conservative support, Senate leaders are also considering an amendment to let insurers offer plans with low premiums and scant benefits.