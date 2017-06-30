Gil Shaham to play Russian masterpieces in Taichung and Taipei

The National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra (NTSO) introduces its grand finale of 2016/2017 concert season by presenting a concert titled Gil Shaham and Lan Shui in Taichung and Taipei, on June 31st and July 1st, inviting renowned conductor Lan Shui and violinist Gil Shaham to play with the NTSO.

Shaham was born in Champaign, Illinois in 1971, while his parents, Israeli scientists, were on an academic fellowship at the University of Illinois. He returned to Jerusalem with his parents where he began taking violin lessons from Samuel Bernstein at the Rubin Academy of Music in Jerusalem. In 1981, Gil Shaham debuted with the Jerusalem Symphony and the Israel Philharmonic.

Shaham noted in the press conference that the Violin Concerto No.1 in D Major, op.19 which he is going to play in the concert marks hundred years old this year, and it was composed during World War I while Prokofiev was a very promising young man who’s out to change the world. Shaham expressed his profound love of the pieces saying that it was one of the greatest masterpieces of Modernism, and it was unlike everything that was ever written before, Prokofiev broke away all the traditions in the past when composing this violin concerto.

Asked if he believed that music could change the world, Shaham said, “I think I am an idealist, but I am not completely naïve,” he added, “But I do believe music brings people together.”