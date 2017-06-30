  1. Home
BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/30 14:05
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0223 American League

By The Associated Press

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 44 35 .557
New York 42 35 .545 1
Tampa Bay 41 40 .506 4
Baltimore 39 39 .500
Toronto 37 41 .474
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 42 36 .538
Minnesota 40 37 .519
Kansas City 38 39 .494
Detroit 35 43 .449 7
Chicago 34 44 .436 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 54 26 .675
Los Angeles 42 41 .506 13½
Texas 39 40 .494 14½
Seattle 39 41 .488 15
Oakland 35 44 .443 18½

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 5, Texas 1

Detroit 7, Kansas City 3

Houston 6, Oakland 1

Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 2, Toronto 0

Boston 6, Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 2

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay (Faria 3-0) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-5)

Boston (Fister 0-1) at Toronto (Estrada 4-6)

Cleveland (Tomlin 4-9) at Detroit (Sanchez 0-0)

N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 7-4) at Houston (McCullers 7-1)

Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 3-6)

Minnesota (Santana 10-4) at Kansas City (Vargas 11-3)

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 5-5) at Oakland (Gray 3-3)

Seattle (Gaviglio 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 2-0)