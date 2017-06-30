Pakistan PM meeting officials amid tension with India, Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be briefed on the latest tensions in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, where Pakistan accused India of a cease-fire violation in which Indian troops killed one Pakistani.

Two officials said Friday that Sharif will also be briefed about measures being taken by the army to prevent militants from entering from Afghanistan or crossing the border to launch attacks inside Afghanistan.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to reporters on the record.

The development comes a day after Pakistan summoned an Indian diplomat and lodged a protest with New Delhi over Wednesday's shooting in Kashmir.

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the territory in its entirety.