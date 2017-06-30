Tighter screening of electronics on U.S.-bound flights starts July 17

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Passengers bound to the U.S. from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport who are carrying electronic devices in their carry-on bags will be subject to tougher screening starting July 17, according to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) which announced the new measures on Thursday.

The CAA said that the new restrictions are being implemented to be in compliance with heightened security measures adopted by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Thursday. The TSA launched the measures in response to reports by US intelligence agencies that believe ISIS and other terrorist groups have developed new methods of placing explosives in electronic devices which can evade standard screening techniques.

In line with the new TSA guidelines, electronic devices larger than a smartphone such as tablet computers, laptops, e-books, DVD players, digital cameras and video game consoles that are being taken aboard aircraft cabins will be subject to stricter screening.

This, however, does not mean that such devices are banned from being carried on board, rather it means that passengers need to prepare to have their devices screened, said the CAA.

Starting on July 17, passengers planning to carry such devices on board the plane will be subject to random spot checks at the departure gates, which in some cases could be quite time consuming, as the inspection of each devices could take more than three minutes, according to the CAA.

Security officers will be equipped at boarding gates with specialized screening detectors to examine electronic devices for explosive material.

The CAA recommends stowing such devices in their check-in luggage to save boarding time.