AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this June 2, 2017 photo, one of the founders of Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo human rights group, Delia Giovanola, poses for a pictu
In this Thursday, June 29, 2017 photo, fishermen carry a statue of Saint Peter in a boat during a procession in honor of the patron sai
In this Tuesday, June, 27, 2017 photo, Colombian musician Cesar Lopez plays his guitar which he merged with a real weapon, and calls "E
In this Friday, June 23, 2017 photo, a student band dressed as Star Wars storm troopers hold their instruments during the walk through
In this Sunday, June 25, 2017 photo, India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and Ajinka Rahane build up their partnership during the second
In this Saturday, June 24, 2017 photo, a reveler in costume pauses for a portrait during Mexico City's gay pride parade. (AP Photo/Edua
In this Sunday, June 25, 2017 photo, Boca Juniors players celebrate from the top of the goal post after winning a local soccer tourname
In this Saturday, June 24, 2017 photo, locals celebrate the "Inti Raymi," or Feast of the Sun in Cotacachi, Ecuador. Indigenous from Co
In this Sunday, June 25, 2017 photo, people who survived a sinking ferry, cry as they wait for more information about their missing fri
In this June 10, 2017 photo, a baby with a piece of bread stands outside his home under the watch of his mother in the neighborhood "Ca
In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017 photo, Flamengo's Orlando Berrio, front, tries to score during a Copa do Brasil soccer game against Sa
In this Tuesday, June 27, 2017 photo, Mexico's former Veracruz state Gov. Javier Duarte arrives for a court hearing in Guatemala City.
In this Monday, June 26, 2017 photo, a factory worker holds on to the leash for his pet pigeon as he takes part in a protest march dema
In this Friday, June 23, 2017 photo, a demonstrator takes cover from security forces by graffiti that reads "Maduro murderer" during an
In this Tuesday, June 27, 2017 photo, a man shouts slogans against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government during a march comm
In this Friday, June 23, 2017 photo, exhausted firefighter Julia Alegre Smith rests after working to battle a warehouse fire in Lima, P
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.
The AP took a look at the work of Argentina's genetics bank, which was created 30 years ago to help identify people who were taken by government officials after being born to political prisoners during the country's 1976-1983 dictatorship. Most of the parents were slain in captivity.
Peruvian fishermen marked the feast day of St. Peter, the patron saint of fishermen, and Ecuadorean indigenous performed a warrior dance to celebrate the "Inti Raymi," or Feast of the Sun. Costumed revelers thronged Mexico City's gay pride parade. Bolivians took a night stroll through "The Valley of the Moon" desert where actors waited dressed as storm troopers and Obi-Wan Kenobi.
In Colombia, musician Cesar Lopez played a guitar he merged with an assault rifle during a ceremony marking the completion of disarmament by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia under a peace accord.
People who survived a ferry sinking in Colombia waited for more information about missing friends and relatives after an accident in which nine people died but most aboard were rescued by recreational boaters and jet skiers.
Residents of Rio de Janeiro's sprawling slums are facing daily stresses akin to those in a war zone amid a sharp increase in violence, and an AP team spent time with two families to document the psychological impact.
Haitians marched to demand that the minimum wage for an eight-hour workday be increased from $4.67 to $12.47, while Venezuela's opposition continued protests demanding new elections and decrying triple-digit inflation, food shortages and worsening crime.
This photo gallery was curated by photographer Marco Ugarte in Mexico City.
