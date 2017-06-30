Taiwan says China must ensure Liu Xiaobo's right to medical treatment

Taipei (dpa) – China must ensure that Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo is able to receive medical care, Taiwan's presidency said Thursday.

Liu is a writer and human rights activist who has called for political reform and the end of China's one-party rule. He was given an 11-year prison sentence in 2009 but was released Monday on medical parole for treatment of late-stage liver cancer.

"We're highly concerned about Liu's case, hoping he could receive proper medical treatment as soon as possible," Presidential Office spokesman Sidney Lin said at a news conference.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council has said that Taiwan is willing to offer Liu medical assistance.

On Thursday, the Taiwan Association for China Human Rights chairman Yang Hsien-hung urged TaiwanPresident Tsai Ing-wen to make better medical arrangement for Liu.

Taiwan's lawmakers and human rights activists have raised their voices to defend Liu's rights.

"Taiwan is ready (to take Liu). We urge China to immediately release Liu and ensure his rights to receive appropriate medical treatment abroad," Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Yu Mei-nu told a news conference.

Liu, 61, is the co-author of Charter '08, a document signed in 2008 by 300 intellectuals, calling for a "free, democratic and constitutional state" in China. In 2009, he was imprisoned on charges of subverting state power.

One year later, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize "for his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China," according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.