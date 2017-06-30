BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

%bytitle(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Connecticut
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Indiana
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Chicago
|3
|11
|.214
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Los Angeles
|10
|3
|.769
|1½
|Phoenix
|7
|5
|.583
|4
|Dallas
|8
|8
|.500
|5
|Seattle
|6
|8
|.429
|6
|San Antonio
|0
|14
|.000
|12
___
|Thursday's Games
Washington 67, New York 54
Connecticut 96, Seattle 89
|Friday's Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta
Chicago at San Antonio
Minnesota at Phoenix
|Saturday's Games
Connecticut at Indiana