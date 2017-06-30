  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/30 10:31
WNBA standings

By The Associated Press

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 5 .667
New York 7 6 .538 2
Connecticut 7 7 .500
Indiana 7 7 .500
Atlanta 5 6 .455 3
Chicago 3 11 .214
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 1 .917
Los Angeles 10 3 .769
Phoenix 7 5 .583 4
Dallas 8 8 .500 5
Seattle 6 8 .429 6
San Antonio 0 14 .000 12

___

Thursday's Games

Washington 67, New York 54

Connecticut 96, Seattle 89

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta

Chicago at San Antonio

Minnesota at Phoenix

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana