WNBA: Jasmine Thomas scores career-high 29, Sun beat Storm

UNCASVILLE, Connecticut (AP) — Jasmine Thomas scored a career-high 29 points, Alyssa Thomas had 17 points and nine assists, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 96-89 in the WNBA on Thursday.

Connecticut led by 17 points early in the fourth quarter but Seattle pulled to 90-89 on Crystal Langhorne's two free throws with 1:19 left. Shekinna Stricklen answered with a baseline jumper and, after a Seattle turnover, Jasmine Thomas made a layup for a five-point lead with 33 seconds left.

Stricklen and Jasmine Thomas each made four 3-pointers, and Stricklen finished with 14 points for Connecticut (7-7). Jasmine Thomas was 12 of 16 from the field and had six assists.

The Sun led 48-38 at halftime behind Jasmine Thomas' 15 points and Alyssa Thomas' 13.

Breanna Stewart had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle (6-8). Jewell Loyd added 21 points, and Sue Bird moved within two assists of 2,500 for her career. Ticha Penicheiro, the only player ahead of Bird, holds the WNBA record with 2,599.

MYSTICS 67, LIBERTY 54

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivory Latta made four 3-pointers and matched Elena Delle Donne with 15 points to help Washington beat the Liberty.

Washington led 46-34 after three quarters as New York only scored seven points in the frame. The Liberty went scoreless for the first two minutes of the fourth and Washington pulled away.

Tianna Hawkins added 13 points for Washington (10-5), which has won three straight. Her 3-point play early in the fourth extended the Mystics' lead to 51-34.

Washington made its first 19 free throws and finished at 21 of 23.

Shavonte Zellous had 17 points and seven rebounds for New York (7-6). Tina Charles grabbed eight rebounds and moved past Lauren Jackson for 10th in league history. Charles was just 3 of 15 from the field for eight points. Sugar Rodgers did not play because of a lower back injury.